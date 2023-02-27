JUST IN
Accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Godara arrested in Rajasthan
We were arrested after being detained: AAP leaders; Delhi Police denies
Polling personnel killed, 12 others injured in Nagaland accident
LPG cylinder refills by PMUY beneficiaries woefully inadequate, shows data
Govt sets eye to ensure universal health coverage, develop AIIMS Bibinagar
'Centre putting pressure on Chhattisgarh Cong leaders via probe agencies'
President Murmu to grace Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Bikaner on Monday
Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe
Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama: Police
Manish Sisodia questioning: Section 144 imposed at CBI headquarters
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
TMS Ep377: Ajay Banga, Indian global CEOs, FIIs, social stock exchange
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi urges Meghalaya, Nagaland voters to vote in record numbers

Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today"

Topics
Meghalaya | Nagaland | voting

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged voters in Meghalaya and Nagaland to cast their votes in record numbers.

Assembly polls are being held in the two northeast states on Monday.

Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland, particularly the young and first time voters, to vote in record numbers today."

The counting of votes in the two states besides Tripura is scheduled on March 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Meghalaya

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 08:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.