Polling personnel killed, 12 others injured in Nagaland accident

One polling personnel was killed and 12 others were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident near Thillong bridge in Doyang. The polling officials were on their way to Sungro for election duty in the Sungro sector of the Sanis Assembly constituency, according to officials.
The apparent cause of the accident seems to be a mechanical failure. The injured people have been transported to the District Hospital Wokha.
A new team of polling personnel along with polling materials/machinery from the reserve polling personnel have been dispatched from the Wokha headquarters.
EVM machines will be replaced from the reserve if required, said Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer, Wokha Ajit Kumar Ranjan.
Nagaland along with Meghalaya is scheduled to go for polls on Monday, February 27.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 06:51 IST
