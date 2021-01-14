122 Bangladesh armed force personnel to join India's R Day Parade

Armed Forces, which fought and bled together with their Indian counterparts 50 years ago, will participate in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26, at Rajpath, a statement said.

A contingent of 122 proud personnel of the Armed Forces has departed for in a specially-sent IAF C-17 aircraft, the Indian High Commission said in a press note.

The contingent, which will proudly march down the Rajpath, will carry forward the legacy of the brave freedom fighters of 1971, who fought for freedom, justice and their people, it said.

It is the third time in India's history that any foreign military contingent has been invited to participate in the Republic Day parade. Earlier, contingents from France and the UAE have participated.

A majority of the personnel in the Bangladesh contingent come from the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army, comprising 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 East Bengal Regiments and 1,2 and 3 Field Artillery Regiments, who have the distinct honour of fighting and winning the 1971 Liberation War.

Sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force are also represented.

It is especially significant as the year 2021 marks 50 years of the Liberation War, through which Bangladesh emerged as a vibrant nation, free from the yoke of tyranny and oppression, the press note said.

