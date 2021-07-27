PM Narendra Modi greets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on birthday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his 61st birthday on Tuesday.
The youngest son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray became the state's chief minister in November 2019.
Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT.
