PM Narendra Modi greets nation on new year, wishes joy and prosperity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday.
May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wished.
"Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," the prime minister tweeted.
