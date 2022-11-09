JUST IN
Switzerland is paying poorer nations to cut emissions on its behalf
IMD may soon get additional sets of weather observations through AMDAR
Treat eclipses as natural celestial event: Astrophysicist on superstitions
Climate change to impact mountains, human activity on global scale: Study
Stubble burning incidents in Punjab cross 30,000-mark, shows data
Delhi records air quality in 'very poor' category for third consecutive day
Making fast progress in strengthening early warning systems: India at COP27
Lab-grown blood in UK given to people in world-first clinical trial
Seasonal flu mostly affects the urban and peri-urban areas, says NCDC
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted, just 1,600 light-years away
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
India reports 811 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active cases at 13,559
TMS Ep299: Banking sector, Passenger aircraft, India Inc in Q2FY23, COP27
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on its statehood day

The hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and formed on this day in 2000.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Uttarakhand | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on its statehood day.

He tweeted, "This is a state closely associated with nature and spirituality. People from this state are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation building. May Uttarakhand keep progressing in the coming years."

The hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and formed on this day in 2000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 11:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.