PM Narendra Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on its statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on its statehood day.
He tweeted, "This is a state closely associated with nature and spirituality. People from this state are making phenomenal contributions, across many sectors, to nation building. May Uttarakhand keep progressing in the coming years."
The hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and formed on this day in 2000.
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 11:28 IST
