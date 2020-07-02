JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi quits Chinese social media Weibo as India bans 59 apps

The account was launched amid much fanfare in 2015 prior to his first China visit as PM.

“Hello China! Looking forward to interacting with Chinese friends through Weibo,” was his first post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's profile and account on Weibo, a popular Chinese company where he had more than 200,000 followers, has been taken down.

First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 03:18 IST

