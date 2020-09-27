Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today: 69th episode of PM Modi's radio show

Prime Minister will address the nation in his monthly radio broadcast “Do join tomorrow, 27th September at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat,” PM Modi wrote on microblogging site Twitter on Saturday.



The latest episode comes after the country completed six months since Covid-19 lockdown was announced on March 25, 2020. The economy has opened up in phases since then but GDP growth has taken a hit.

The 69th episode of the monthly broadcast may feature the farm bills recently cleared in Parliament and the PM's address to the United Nations General Assembly. The broadcast will begin on All India Radio, DD and mobile app at 11 am.

The latest episode comes a day after PM’s pre-recorded video address to the UN General Assembly where he expressed his concerns about the pace of reform of the United Nations and its response to challenges such as terrorism and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his previous address on August 30, the prime minister said that there has always been a strong co-relation between nature and festivals but this time the Covid-19 pandemic has changed that. He said people are now cautious and disciplined in the way they celebrated Ganeshotsav which he called touching and inspiring.

Speaking on the Education Policy (NEP) introduced by his government, Modi said that importance has been given to toys as they are important for a child's development. He said that India has the talent and ability to become a toy hub and be a major part of over Rs 7 trillion global industry. Stressing the need to improve our share in the global toy industry he urged start-ups to "team up for toys" in another push to Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission. "This is necessary as toys can be used to build minds.

The Prime Minister also talked about developing toy clusters in India to make the nation a toy hub. He also mentioned that despite the pandemic, Kharif crops have seen 7% higher sowing area than the last year and hailed the farmers for increase in sowing area for different crops.