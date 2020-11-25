PM to attend centennial foundation day celebration of Lucknow University

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow at 5
The University was established in 1920 and is celebrating its 100th year, an official statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
"At 5:30 PM this evening, will be addressing the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow. The University is a reputed centre of learning and its students have gone on to excel in a wide range of areas. Do join the LIVE programme," PM Modi tweeted.
The Prime Minister will unveil the University's centennial commemorative coin on the occasion, the PMO stated.
Prime Minister Modi will also release a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.
