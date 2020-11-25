Cyclone Nivar: Andhra Pradesh CM orders state machinery to be ready

-
In the light of severe cyclonic storm Nivar poised to strike Tamil Nadu and parts of his state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy sounded an alert on Tuesday and instructed the state machinery to be prepared.
In a review meeting with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police, he asked them to be on high alert especially when Nivar makes landfall.
"Though the cyclone is not going to touch Andhra Pradesh directly, it would have an impact in areas closer to Tamil Nadu.... inclement weather would prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday and preparedness should be in place," he said.
Reddy said parts of Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts and coastal areas of Prakasam are likely to receive 11-20 cm rainfall, while winds with up to speeds of 65 to 75 km per hour are expected.
He also instructed officials to set up relief and rehabilitation camps wherever required in Nellore, Chittoor and Prakasam.
The Chief Minister also said crop protection measures should be taken, along with disemminating crucial information through the 'rythu bharosa kendras' (RBKs).
Officials have been directed to ensure that there is no loss of life in coastal areas, and fishermen do not venture into the sea.
"Utilise the services of village secretariat employees and volunteers and prepare NDRF and SDRF teams to be ready keep ready power poles for immediate restoration in case of power outage," he said. Officials were also instructed to keep tools and equipment ready to remove uprooted trees.
Reddy also told officials to set up 24x7 control rooms at each district Collectorate, along with control rooms at mandal centres.
Noting that a booklet outlining the steps to be taken during a cyclone has been made available at all village secretariats, he asked them to make sure that information is shared with staff and the public.
Meanwhile, a Met Department official said Nivar is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram as a very severe cyclonic storm on late Wednesday evening.
By dusk on Tuesday, no rainfall was recorded in all the 16 monitored places in Andhra Pradesh while Kurnool recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.
