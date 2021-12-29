PM to release Rs 20,000 cr to more than 100 mn beneficiaries under PM-KISAN

-
ALSO READ
PMO holds informal interaction with ECs; report says no impropriety
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th instalment of financial benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), transferring more than Rs 20,000 crore to nearly 10 crore (100 million) beneficiary farmer families on January 1, 2022.
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.
During the programme, Prime Minister will also release an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), which will benefit more than 1.24 lakh farmers.
The Prime Minister will interact with FPOs during the event and will also address the nation. Union Agriculture Minister will also be present on the occasion.
--IANS
jw/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU