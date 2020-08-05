PM unveils Ram temple plaque, postage stamp to commemorate 'bhoomi pujan'

To mark the laying of the foundation stone for a temple at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi site, Prime Minister on Wednesday unveiled the plaque of the temple and a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

President of Ram Mandir Trust Mahant Nitya Gopal Das, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present with him.

PM Modi, who arrived in earlier today, took part in the 'bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.





All in attendance sat around the havan fire maintaining social distancing norms while wearing masks in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, PM Modi planted a 'parijat' sapling, considered a divine plant, in the temple premises, ahead of the foundation stone-laying of the

In Ayodhya, PM Modi's first halt was at Hanuman Garhi temple, marking the first-ever visit by any Prime Minister to this temple. He was the first Prime Minister to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi site.