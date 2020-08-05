'Every heart is illuminated': Modi in Ayodhya as Ram temple work begins

After laying the foundation stone for a in on Wednesday, Prime Minister said the 'bhoomi pujan' event was an "emotional moment" for the entire country and "every heart is illuminated today".

Beginning his speech with 'Jai Siya Ram', the prime minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.

"Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country... A long wait ends today... A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," said Prime Minister Modi at foundation stone-laying ceremony of the

"Many people made sacrifices for the I pay my respects to all of them," he said after the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.





"With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts temple construction will be completed," he added.

"The wait of centuries has ended and India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya," he added.

"Despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram's existence, he lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture. Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram's governance. The construction of the Ram temple, he said, is an instrument to unite the country. The Ram temple construction will lift the economy of the entire region," he said.



The prime minister unveiled a plaque and released a commemorative postal stamp.

He arrived in in a helicopter where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others received him.

Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', marking the end of the BJP's mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and took it to the heights of power, the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

From there, he travelled to the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he performed prayers at the 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling.