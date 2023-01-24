JUST IN
BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies in MP, Congress wins in 8
FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes
Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today
Fugitive businessman Atul Gupta loses bid to get new S African passport
LIVE: PM Modi working to make Andaman and Nicobar self-reliant, says Shah
Top Headlines: India in green bond mkt, Pichai says job cuts avoided worse
Portrait of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Maharashtra Assembly by CM Shinde
TMS Ep353: Apple avoids layoff, El Nino, T+1 settlement cycle, influencers
Allahabad HC grants bail to man who threatened to demolish Gyanvapi
Wheat prices hit fresh record high following delay in stock release
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies in MP, Congress wins in 8
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Police arrests SpiceJet flyer for 'unruly behaviour' at Delhi airport

Police have arrested a flyer accused of misbehaving with a female cabin crew member on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday

Topics
aviation SpiceJet | SpiceJet case | Delhi airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Police arrests SpiceJet flyer for 'unruly behaviour' at Delhi airport
Police arrests SpiceJet flyer for 'unruly behaviour' at Delhi airport

Police have arrested a flyer accused of misbehaving with a female cabin crew member on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad, officials said on Tuesday.

The complaint was lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's security officer, on behalf of the cabin crew member, they said.

A PCR call was received at 4.39 pm (on Monday) about a passenger allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on SpiceJet Flight-8133 from Delhi to Hyderabad. The call was made by Srivastava, SpiceJet's security officer, a senior police officer said.

The passenger has been identified as Absar Alam, a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi. He was travelling to Hyderabad with his family.

During take-off, Alam allegedly misbehaved with a woman member of the crew. He was offloaded thereafter and taken to the police station by the SpiceJet security and the PCR staff, the police said.

The accused was booked under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code at IGIA (Indira Gandhi International Airport) police station and arrested.

Sources on Monday said an unruly male passenger was offloaded from a SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport after he allegedly touched a female cabin crew in an inappropriate manner.

Following the incident, which happened during boarding a wet-leased Corendon aircraft, the airline said it offloaded the unruly passenger and another person who was accompanying him.

The sources said that during the boarding, the male passenger allegedly behaved in an unruly manner and inappropriately touched the female cabin crew member.

Following a written complaint from the crew member, the passenger concerned was offloaded and handed over to the IGIA police station for further action, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on aviation SpiceJet

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 09:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU