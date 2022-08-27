US suspends 26 Chinese airline flights in Covid-19 policy dispute

-
ALSO READ
Boeing ready to assist China Eastern Airlines with probe into plane crash
VietJet to launch 13 new Vietnam-India routes, add Airbus planes in 2022
How the Ukraine war may give wings to Jet airways' international plans
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific losses narrow as COVID restrictions ease
US suspends 26 flights operated by Chinese carriers, effective immediately
-
The US government is suspending 26 flights by Chinese airlines from the United States to China in a dispute over anti-virus controls after Beijing suspended flights by American carriers.
The Department of Transportation on Thursday complained Beijing violated an air travel agreement and treated airlines unfairly under a system that requires them to suspend flights if passengers test positive for COVID-19.
US regulators suspended seven flights by Air China Ltd. from New York City and a total of 19 flights from Los Angeles by Air China, China Eastern Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Ltd. and Xiamen Airlines Ltd., according to the Department of Transportation.
It said that was equal to the number of flights United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were required to cancel under Beijing's circuit-breaker system.
The ruling Communist Party's zero COVID strategy aims to keep the virus out of China while other governments are shifting to living with the disease. That has kept case numbers low but disrupted travel, manufacturing and trade. Beijing is easing travel curbs, but most foreign visitors still are barred from China.
Until August 7, if up to nine passengers on a flight tested positive, a carrier could suspend a flight for two weeks or reduce the passengers it carried to 40 per cent of the possible total, according to DoT.
It said that since August 7 airlines have been required to suspend a flight if the number of positive tests reaches 4 per cent of passengers on one flight.
The agency complained that airlines face undue culpability for passengers who present negative test results before boarding but test positive after arriving in China.
China's actions are premised on circumstances wholly outside of the carriers' control, the US statement said.
We reserve the right to take additional action if Beijing imposes further circuit-breaker measures, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU