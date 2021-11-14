Police use teargas to disperse anti-CAA protesters in Karnataka's Mangaluru

-
Police fired teargas shells and carried out a baton charge to disperse 100 anti-CAA protesters who allegedly turning violent, setting a few motor bikes on fire and pelting stones on the security forces in Karnataka's Mangaluru, a police official said on Thursday.
"Our men were forced to fire teargas shells on the protesters as some of them turned violent and refused to disperse from a market place defying the ban order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)," the police official said.
"Our force was also forced to cane the protesters as they refused to vacate the public place and stop the sit-in demonstration in defiance of the ban on such acts. They were taken into preventive custody," said the official.
Hundreds of college students and cadres of the Left organisations and minority institutions staged protests and staged sit-in demo in the port city against the CAA and sought its repeal at the earliest.
Though normal life remained unaffected in the coastal town, public transport and vehicular movement was disrupted due to mob violence.
