Business Standard

One policeman killed in grenade attack by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

A police personnel was killed after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Qaimoh area in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Kulgam | Terrorist attack

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

A local policeman was killed late Saturday night in a militant grenade attack in J&K's Kulgam district.

Police sources said that militants hurled a grenade at a police party in Qaimoh area of Kulgam district late Saturday night.

"The grenade exploded, injuring a policeman, Tahir Khan who belongs to Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu division.

"He was shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag town where he succumbed to injuries," sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, a sub-inspector of the CRPF identified as Parvez Rana suffered injuries when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Aali Masjid Eidgah area of Srinagar city.

--IANS

sheikhqayoom/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 08:22 IST

