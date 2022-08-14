JUST IN
From Qutub Minar to Charminar, ASI monuments lit up in 'Tiranga' theme
Overjoyed, proud of amazing response to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement: PM
J&K on path of peace, development because of security personnel: LG Sinha
Eight firms express interest in developing monkeypox vaccine to ICMR
Tricolour to be unfurled at 130 archaeological sites in country: Minister
'One MLA, One Pension' scheme notified, will save Rs 100 cr: Punjab CM Mann
Working on solution as floods in Panchganga affect people, crops: Maha CM
Salman Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar charged with attempted murder, assault
Yamuna water level in Delhi recedes but still above danger mark: Officials
Shrikant case: Swami Prasad sends defamation notice to Noida police chief
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
From Qutub Minar to Charminar, ASI monuments lit up in 'Tiranga' theme
Business Standard

UP govt to set up war room in Lucknow to curb copying in exams

A war room will soon be set up in Lucknow to curb the menace of copying in exams, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | board exams | UP board exams

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura 

students, exam
Representative Image

A war room will soon be set up in Lucknow to curb the menace of copying in exams, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said on Saturday.

"All the examination centres will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room for ensuring transparency in examination," Upadhyay said.

He said the condition of lecturers in self-financing colleges is miserable as they are not getting adequate pay.

To overcome the anomaly, a meeting of representatives of lecturers and management committees would be called in September in Lucknow, he added.

Upadhyay said the new National Education Policy will change the education scenario since it blends ancient Indian culture with modern developments in education.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 07:31 IST

`
.