UP govt to set up war room in Lucknow to curb copying in exams

A war room will soon be set up in Lucknow to curb the menace of copying in exams, Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said on Saturday.
"All the examination centres will be connected to the Lucknow-based war room for ensuring transparency in examination," Upadhyay said.
He said the condition of lecturers in self-financing colleges is miserable as they are not getting adequate pay.
To overcome the anomaly, a meeting of representatives of lecturers and management committees would be called in September in Lucknow, he added.
Upadhyay said the new National Education Policy will change the education scenario since it blends ancient Indian culture with modern developments in education.
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 07:31 IST