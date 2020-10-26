Pollution isn't worry of AAP or Delhi govt, its everyone's duty: Gopal Rai

-
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said air pollution was not a problem of just the Aam Aadmi Party or the Delhi government and hoped that opposition leaders will also join efforts to tackle it.
The minister also said the 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital starting Monday.
By November 1, the campaign to curb vehicular pollution will cover all the 272 wards in the city, he said.
The minister said he had invited opposition MLAs to join the campaign but "there has been no positive response from them so far".
"But I hope that they will take steps at their own level. Air pollution is not a problem of just the AAP or the Delhi government. Tackling it is everyone's responsibility," he said.
Asked if Delhi BJP MLAs should join the campaign, he said, "Yes, everyone shouldWe have appealed to everyone. They also have to breathe in the same air."
Rai said that switching vehicles off at red light can reduce vehicular pollution by 15-20 per cent.
