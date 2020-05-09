JUST IN
Porters at Jabalpur station face financial stress amid Covid-19 lockdown

Porters have been dependent on Ticket Collectors for their survival, as any aid from the government is yet to reach them

ANI  |  Jabalpur 

Railways
Since the lockdown was imposed, we have been facing financial hardships. We received some help only from TCs, says a porter

Since the lockdown has been imposed, porters at Jabalpur Railway Station have been dependent on Ticket Collectors (TCs) for their survival, as any aid from the government is yet to reach them.

"We are facing trouble in the lockdown. No passenger train comes or leaves, we don't have work. We don't have any source of income. How should we look after our family?," Yogesh Kamlakar, a porter, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another porter Narendra Tiwari said, "Since the lockdown was imposed, we have been facing financial hardships. We received some help only from TCs. Though we had written letter to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we are still awaiting a response.
First Published: Sat, May 09 2020. 11:02 IST

