Porters at Jabalpur station face financial stress amid Covid-19 lockdown

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus lockdown: Uneasy calm hangs over New Delhi Railway Station
Railway passenger traffic catches the coronavirus flu, declines 28%
Coronavirus: No blankets for passengers on trains, says Railways
Portion of WB's Bardhaman Railway Station collapses, many feared trapped
Do not cancel tickets, will get refund automatically: IRCTC to passengers
-
Since the lockdown has been imposed, porters at Jabalpur Railway Station have been dependent on Ticket Collectors (TCs) for their survival, as any aid from the government is yet to reach them.
"We are facing trouble in the lockdown. No passenger train comes or leaves, we don't have work. We don't have any source of income. How should we look after our family?," Yogesh Kamlakar, a porter, told ANI.
Echoing similar sentiments, another porter Narendra Tiwari said, "Since the lockdown was imposed, we have been facing financial hardships. We received some help only from TCs. Though we had written letter to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we are still awaiting a response.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU