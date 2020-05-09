Porters at Jabalpur station face financial stress amid Covid-19 lockdown

Since the has been imposed, porters at Jabalpur Railway Station have been dependent on Ticket Collectors (TCs) for their survival, as any aid from the government is yet to reach them.

"We are facing trouble in the No passenger train comes or leaves, we don't have work. We don't have any source of income. How should we look after our family?," Yogesh Kamlakar, a porter, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another porter Narendra Tiwari said, "Since the was imposed, we have been facing financial hardships. We received some help only from TCs. Though we had written letter to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we are still awaiting a response.