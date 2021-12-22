Portion of under-construction bridge collapses in Ahmedabad; no casualty

A portion of an under-construction flyover on Sardar Patel Ring Road in city has collapsed.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place on Tuesday night.

Speaking to mediapersons, Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt said, "At the time when this incident took place the stretching work on the flyover was going on. There were about 12 workers present. The slab fell with a slow gradient. No one came under the debris."

The technical cause behind the incident will be ascertained later, he added.

