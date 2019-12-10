Power demand falls for fourth straight month, down to 98.84 bn units in Nov

JUST IN
Business Standard

Electricity demand fell to 98.84 billion units in November 2019, from 94.60 billion units during the same period last year.

India's power demand fell 4.3% in November from a year ago, representing the fourth straight month of decline, government data showed.

Electricity demand fell to 98.84 billion units in November 2019, from 94.60 billion units during the same period last year, data compiled by the Central Electricity Authority showed.

India's power demand fell 13.2% in October from a year ago, posting its steepest monthly decline in more than 12 years, reflecting a deepening growth slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy.
