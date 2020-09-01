Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours, India in 7-day mourning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay his respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at 84 in Delhi on August 31
Nationa flag flies at half mast as India declares 7-day state mourning for Pranab Mukherjee
National flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were at half-mast on Tuesday as the country observes a 7-day State mourning following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. The state mourning is being observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to the former President, who passed away on Monday.
President Ram Nath Kovind, paid his respects to Pranab Mukherjee, at the late politician's his residence 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles a family member of Pranab Mukherjee
Congress party members pay homage to Mukherjee at Bidhan Bhavan in Kolkata
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays his last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee
Mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee being taken from his residence to Lodhi Crematorium, in New Delhi
Congress party members pay homage to the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, in Kolkata
Members of a puja committee pay homage to the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, in Kolkata
Security personnel marches out of the residence of late former India's President Pranab Mukherjee as they escort an ambulance carrying his body ahead of his funeral, in New Delhi
Security personnel pay tributes as mortal remains of former president Pranab Mukherjee being taken to Lodhi Crematorium, in New Delhi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU