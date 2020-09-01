JUST IN
Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours, India in 7-day mourning

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon

Pranab Mukherjee

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay his respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at 84 in Delhi on August 31

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paying last respects to the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee at his residence in New Delhi
1 / 12
 

 

Nationa flag flies at half mast as India declares 7-day state mourning for Pranab Mukherjee

Flag at half mast: India in 7-day state mourning for Pranab Mukherjee
2 / 12
India's national flag flies half-mast at the Bikaner collector office following the demise former president Pranab Mukherjee at Bikaner

National flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were at half-mast on Tuesday as the country observes a 7-day State mourning following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee.   The state mourning is being observed throughout the country from August 31 to September 6 as a mark of respect to the former President, who passed away on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, paid his respects to Pranab Mukherjee, at the late politician's his residence 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind, paid his respects to the late Pranab Mukherjee, at his residence 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi
3 / 12
 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles a family member of Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles a family member of the former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday
4 / 12
 

 

Congress party members pay homage to Mukherjee at Bidhan Bhavan in Kolkata

Congress activists pay homage to Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee at Bidhan Bhavan in Kolkata
5 / 12
 

 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays his last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pays his last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee
6 / 12
 

 

Mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee being taken from his residence to Lodhi Crematorium, in New Delhi

Mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee being taken from his residence to Lodhi Crematorium, in New Delhi
7 / 12
 

 

Congress party members pay homage to the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, in Kolkata

Congress activists pay homage to the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, in Kolkata
8 / 12
 

 

Members of a puja committee pay homage to the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, in Kolkata

Members of Aravind Setu Druga puja committee pay homage to the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, in Kolkata
9 / 12
 

 

Security personnel marches out of the residence of late former India's President Pranab Mukherjee as they escort an ambulance carrying his body ahead of his funeral, in New Delhi

Security personnel marches out of the residence of late former India's President Pranab Mukherjee as they escort an ambulance carrying his body ahead of his funeral, in New Delhi
10 / 12
 

 

Security personnel pay tributes as mortal remains of former president Pranab Mukherjee being taken to Lodhi Crematorium, in New Delhi

Security personnel pay tributes as mortal remains of former president Pranab Mukherjee being taken to Lodhi Crematorium, in New Delhi
11 / 12
 

 

Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours
12 / 12
Mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee brought to Lodhi Crematorium, in New Delhi

 

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on Tuesday afternoon.

His son performed his last rites.

Mukherjee's family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to Covid-19 safeguards.

An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president.

 


First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 18:35 IST

