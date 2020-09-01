More special trains being planned, states being consulted: Rail Ministry

To ease passenger movement in high-demand areas, the Railways will run more apart from the 230 plying currently, for which consent has been sought from state governments, an official said.

The spokesperson, however, did not say how many trains will be added to the network.

Currently, all regular passenger services are suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Sources said the announcement for the new trains will be made in a couple of days.

"More are being planned. State governments are being consulted," the railway spokesperson said.

