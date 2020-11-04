Prasad questions Goswami's arrest, dubs it as textbook case of hypocrisy

-
ALSO READ
Arnab Goswami moves SC, seeks quashing of fresh FIR against him in Mumbai
Mumbai police grills Arnab Goswami over alleged provocative comments
Bombay HC reserves order on Arnab Goswami's plea seeking quashing of 2 FIRs
Supreme Court extends protection from coercive action to Arnab Goswami
'Reminds of Emergency': I&B Min Javadekar condemns Arnab Goswami's arrest
-
Law Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday described the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as "seriously reprehensible, unwarranted and worrisome."
He also questioned the silence of the Congress leadership when its government in Maharashtra was "blatantly suppressing freedom of press."
Police on Wednesday arrested Goswami in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.
"The arrest of senior journalistArnab Goswami is seriously reprehensible, unwarranted and worrisome. We had fought for freedoms of Press as well while opposing the draconian Emergency of 1975," Prasad said in a series of tweets.
He said while Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have attacked the Modi government "through motivated charges of attack on institutions" yet they are completely silent when their own government in Maharashtra is "blatantly suppressing freedom of Press."
He claimed it to be a"textbook case of hypocrisy."
"One can differ, one can debate and one can ask questions too. However arresting a journalist of the stature of Arnab Goswami by abuse of police power, because he was asking questions, is something which we all need to condemn," the Union minister said.
The ruling alliance in Maharashtra comprises the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU