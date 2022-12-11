JUST IN
Prasar Bharati ADG elected vice prez of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU)

Topics
Prasar Bharati | Asia Pacific Trade Agreement | Asia-Pacific

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prasar Bharati
Prasar Bharati | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

Sunil has been elected for a three year term.

Prasar Bharati had hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.

The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions.

Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:22 IST

