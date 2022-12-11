Prasar Bharati ADG elected vice prez of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

-
Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).
Sunil has been elected for a three year term.
Prasar Bharati had hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.
The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions.
Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.
First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:22 IST
