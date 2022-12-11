Prasar Bharati ADG elected vice prez of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union

Additional Director General Sunil has been unanimously elected as the Vice President of the Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

Sunil has been elected for a three year term.

had hosted the 59th ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings in New Delhi last month.

The ABU is a non-profit, professional association of broadcasters from Asia and Pacific regions.

Its General Assembly was attended by over 400 representatives of broadcasting organisations from more than 57 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)