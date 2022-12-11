JUST IN
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rolls out projects worth Rs 894 cr in Majuli
Verdict is out: High Court appointments at 9-year high, shows data
PM Modi's vision of ecological harmony is taking shape: Bhupender Yadav
PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Mopa international airport in Goa
Era of neglect of temples is behind us, says EAM Jaishankar in Varanasi
Bamboo plantation drive to be launched in Maharashtra's Latur on Monday
PM Modi inaugurates Goa's second airport, first commercial flight on Jan 5
42 out of 100 youths in India are unemployed: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre
There can be no change in society unless women are educated: Om Birla
Don't go by western concept of arm's length: Ashneer tells startup founders
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi's vision of ecological harmony is taking shape: Bhupender Yadav
Business Standard

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma rolls out projects worth Rs 894 cr in Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday rolled out a slew of projects worth Rs 894 crore in Majuli, the world's largest river island, an official release said.

Topics
Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday rolled out a slew of projects worth Rs 894 crore in Majuli, the world's largest river island, an official release said.

Sarma laid the foundation stone for improvement and upgradation of a road from Balichapori in Majuli to Bongalmara in Lakhimpur, including construction of two bridges over Luit and Subansiri rivers, it said.

"The project is being implemented under Government of Assam's flagship programme Asom Mala' at a cost of Rs 694 crore. The chief minister also handed over cheques to families affected by land acquisition for construction of the road to connect Balichapari to the bridge," the release said.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone for the main campus of Majuli Cultural University at a cost of Rs 51 crore, upgradation of Government Industrial Training Institute at Bangaon and a central mid-day meal kitchen.

Besides, to address the perennial flood problem of Majuli district, he laid the foundation stone for construction of a ring bund' on the banks of the Brahmaputra from Jabarchuk to Haldhibari at a cost of Rs 29 crore.

Sarma said that Majuli, which is known as the land of spirituality, tradition and culture, is experiencing rapid progress and this also brings serious challenges for the people to maintain its unique identity.

"The government is working to utilise technology in such a manner that people can avail various services in a contactless manner," he said.

He also urged farmers to sell paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,040 at the Paddy Procurement Centre set up in the district.

"Last year, farmers in Majuli sold 1,360 MT paddy at government procurement centres. I urge you to double the quantity this time," Sarma added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 22:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU