Business Standard

PM Modi's vision of ecological harmony is taking shape: Bhupender Yadav

Union minister Bhupender Yadav held a review meeting in Kuno National Park with a team of researchers, scientists, and forest officials on Sunday

Topics
environment minister | ecological sustainability

ANI  General News 

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav held a review meeting in Kuno National Park with a team of researchers, scientists, and forest officials on Sunday.

The Environment minister Yadav took to Twitter and said that the vision of prime Minister Narendra Modi of turning an ecological wrong into ecological harmony is taking shape.

"All 8 Cheetahs are adapting well and the vision of PM Modi of turning an ecological wrong into ecological harmony is taking shape," he wrote in his tweet.

The eight cheetahs brought from Namibia were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his birthday on September 17.

On the occasion of his birthday, PM Modi reintroduced cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park as part of his efforts to revitalize and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat.Cheetahs are said to be the fastest animal. It runs at a speed of 100-120 km per hour.

The habitat that has been selected in Kuno is very beautiful and ideal, where there is a large tract of grasslands, small hills, and forests and it is very much suitable for cheetahs. Heavy security arrangements in Kuno National park to prevent poaching activities have been made.

Radio collars have been installed in all the cheetahs and monitored through satellite. Apart from this, there is a dedicated monitoring team behind each cheetah that keeps monitoring the location for 24 hours.

Under the ambitious project of the Indian government-Project Cheetah- the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetahs is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures 'Project Tiger' which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

In 1947-48, the last three cheetahs were hunted by the Maharaja of Korea in Chhattisgarh and the last cheetah was seen at the same time. In 1952 the Government of India declared Cheetahs as extinct and since then Modi government has restored cheetahs after almost 75 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 21:55 IST

