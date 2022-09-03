Prayagraj airport will be made international facility before 2025 Mahakumbh

-
Before the Mahakumbh in 2025, the airport in Prayagraj will be made an international facility, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said.
Maurya, who held a review meeting with officials of various departments in the district on Saturday, said that in terms of passenger satisfaction the Prayagraj airport has secured 13th position among domestic airports in the country.
"It has been decided to expand services of the airport and develop it as an international airport before the 2025 Mahakumbh," he told reporters after the review meeting.
He said Prayagraj has huge tourism potential and the authorities are mulling constructing a "Kanwar path" for the easy movement of devotees of Lord Shiva.
The deputy chief minister also said a proposal has been sent to the Union petroleum ministry for the construction of an oil refinery in the district.
On the damage to crops due to scanty rainfall in the state, Maurya said directions have been given to provide compensation to farmers under the prime minister's crop insurance scheme.
