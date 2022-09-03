JUST IN
Amit Shah asks southern states to explore joint solution for water dispute
Demolition of Carnac bridge begins; work likely to take 3 months: Official
Ponzi scam: Arrested TMC leader remanded to 5-day CBI custody by court
Less women delivered at institutional facilities amid Covid: Niti Aayog
Need to make educational institutes future ready, says President Murmu
Shocked at high level of political interference in AIFF elections: Bhutia
NGT slaps Rs 3,500 cr penalty on WB govt for huge gap in waste management
Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: No interference in probe, says Karnataka HM
Ensure cleaning of sewer line, says Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia to DJB
Govt wants to develop Rajasthan as centre of religious tourism: CM Gehlot
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Demolition of Carnac bridge begins; work likely to take 3 months: Official
Business Standard

Amit Shah asks southern states to explore joint solution for water dispute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged southern states to explore joint solution for river water sharing issues

Topics
Amit Shah | Inter-state water disputes

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Amit Shah
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged southern states to explore joint solution for river water sharing issues.

In his address at the 30th southern zonal council meet held here and attended by chief ministers and Lieutenant Governors of southern states and union territories, he also asked Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve their pending issues, an official release here said.

"The Union Home Minister called on all States of the Southern Zonal Council to explore a joint solution to the issues related to the sharing of waters," he said.

Inter-state river water disputes in the south include the Cauvery issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Krishna river water sharing dispute involving Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"In the 30th meeting of Southern Zonal Council held at Thiruvananthapuram today, total 26 issues were discussed, 9 issues were resolved, 17 issues were reserved for further consideration out of which 9 issues are related to reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh," the release said.

Shah urged "Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to mutually resolve their pending issues," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Sat, September 03 2022. 18:04 IST

`