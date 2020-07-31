JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Tamil Nadu adds 5,881 Covid-19 cases in a day, 1,013 from Chennai alone

Tablighi event: HC seeks Centre, police response on pleas to quash FIRs
Business Standard

Preparations underway ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple

The 'bhumi pujan' or groundbreaking ceremony for the temple is slated for August 5.

Topics
Ram temple | Ayodhya

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prasadam being packed ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple

Prasadam being packed ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple
1 / 10
 

 

Priests collect sea sand from Rameswaram Agniteertha to send it for Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Poojan

Priests collect sea sand from Rameswaram Agniteertha to send it for Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Poojan
2 / 10
 

 

Workers preparing laddoos for Prasadam ahead of the foundation of Ram temple

Workers preparing laddoos for Prasadam ahead of the foundation of Ram temple
3 / 10
 

 

People take a photo of a proposed old model of the Ram Temple kept at Karsewakpuram

People take a photo of a proposed old model of the Ram Temple kept at Karsewakpuram
4 / 10
 

 

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers collecting water and clay from the banks of the Ganges, to be used in the foundation of Ram Temple

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers collecting water and clay from the banks of the Ganges, to be used in the foundation of Ram Temple
5 / 10
 

 

Tailor Bhagwat Prasad preparing the clothes which will be used on 5th August in Ayodhya

Tailor Bhagwat Prasad preparing the clothes which will be used on 5th August in Ayodhya
6 / 10
 

 

Devotees offering prayers as they collected clay of Ram Lalla Samiti ground, to be used in the foundation laying ceremony

Devotees offering prayers as they collected clay of Ram Lalla Samiti ground, to be used in the foundation laying ceremony
7 / 10
 

 

Preparations underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit of Ram temple

Preparations underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit of Ram temple
8 / 10
 

 

VHP workers collect water and clay from the banks of the Ganges, to be used in the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple

VHP workers collect water and clay from the banks of the Ganges, to be used in the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple
9 / 10
 

 

A worker cleans the stone keep for the construction of Lord Ram temple, at Karsewakpuram workshop in Ayodhya

A worker cleans the stone keep for the construction of Lord Ram temple, at Karsewakpuram workshop in Ayodhya
10 / 10
 

 


First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 19:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU