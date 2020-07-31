Preparations underway ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple

Prasadam being packed ahead of foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple
Priests collect sea sand from Rameswaram Agniteertha to send it for Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Poojan
Workers preparing laddoos for Prasadam ahead of the foundation of Ram temple
People take a photo of a proposed old model of the Ram Temple kept at Karsewakpuram
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers collecting water and clay from the banks of the Ganges, to be used in the foundation of Ram Temple
Tailor Bhagwat Prasad preparing the clothes which will be used on 5th August in Ayodhya
Devotees offering prayers as they collected clay of Ram Lalla Samiti ground, to be used in the foundation laying ceremony
Preparations underway ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit of Ram temple
VHP workers collect water and clay from the banks of the Ganges, to be used in the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple
A worker cleans the stone keep for the construction of Lord Ram temple, at Karsewakpuram workshop in Ayodhya
