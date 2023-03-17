President Droupadi Murmu speaks to Nepal counterpart Ram Chandra Paudel

-
-
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday spoke to her Nepalese counterpart Ram Chandra Paudel and congratulated him on assuming the top office.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both presidents noted the unique and multifaceted bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.
President Murmu, who is presently on tour in Kerala, called up Paudel and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Nepal, the MEA said.
"Both Presidents noted the unique and multifaceted relations between India and Nepal. They also discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the peoples of our two countries," the MEA said.
"The President expressed confidence that under the guidance of President Paudel, India-Nepal bilateral relations would reach even greater heights," it said.
Paudel took the oath of office and secrecy as Nepal's third president on March 13.
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 22:01 IST
