JUST IN
J&K announces Rs 129 cr to reduce fodder deficit, boost livestock sector
Over 857,000 people encroaching 5,404 sq km of land, says Assam govt
SC agrees to hear woman's plea claiming discrimination under Shariat law
Covid could settle down this year, may pose similar threat to flu: WHO
Union Cabinet approves listing of IREDA on stock exchange through IPO route
Numerous possibilities to expand India-Japan cooperation: Diplomat
Himachal govt proposes to impose Rs 10 milk cess on liquor bottles
With electrification of two key routes, Meghalaya to get electric trains
EVMs, VVPATS designed, manufactured indigenously by 2 PSUs: Government
Flu grips country as Covid cases hit four-month high, H3N2 numbers spike
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
J&K announces Rs 129 cr to reduce fodder deficit, boost livestock sector
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maha govt gives family pension to employees in case of death in service

The cabinet decision has come at a time when state government employees are on an indefinite strike since March 14 seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme

Topics
Maharashtra | Maharashtra government | pension

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

The Maharashtra government on Friday decided to give the option to avail one-time ex gratia or family pension to its employees in case of their death while in service.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here, official sources said. At present, under the National Pension System (NPS), there is a provision of ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of a state government employee in case of death while in service. The sources said if the option of family pension is availed, ex gratia payment will be scrapped.

The cabinet decision has come at a time when state government employees are on an indefinite strike since March 14 seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which under a staffer gets a monthly pension equivalent to 50 per cent his/her last drawn salary.

The contribution-based NPS was launched in January 2004.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 21:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU