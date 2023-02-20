Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM inspects landslide-affected areas in Joshimath

-
ALSO READ
Joshimath land subsidence: 863 buildings with cracks identified so far
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation
Uttarakhand CM Dhami arrives in Joshimath to inspect 'sinking' town
Joshimath 'sinking': Admin asks residents to move to relief centres
Chamoli DM submits settlement plan for displaced people of Joshimath
-
District Magistrate of Chamoli district Himanshu Khurana on Sunday carried out an inspection of the landslide-affected areas in Bahuguna Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar of Karnprayag and spoke to the affected people.
Khurana said that all possible help would be provided to the affected families.
The District Magistrate said that the buildings which have developed excessive cracks due to landslides should be evacuated and shifted to safer places.
Those who want to go on rent, those people will also be given rent for 6 months.
The District Magistrate directed the SDM to shift the affected families to safer places. Crackometers should be installed for monitoring cracks in buildings.
A detailed survey of the buildings in the affected areas should be conducted through the survey team.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 07:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU