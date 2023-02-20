JUST IN
Delhi govt warns bike taxis for plying, says breach of Motor Vehicles Act
Enforcement Directorate accuses Pernod Ricard of more policy violations
Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, urges to announce Census schedule soon
There'll be a time when people will have cash but no products to buy: Tomar
Deputy CM Sisodia meets market associations to prepare for Delhi Budget
PM GatiShakti platform, a transformative approach: DPIIT Official
CBI defers questioning on Dy CM Sisodia's request for more time
Got 'bow and arrow' symbol due to blessings of Shivaji Maharaj: CM Shinde
Only 50% rural families have tapped drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission
Indian Railways conducts exams for 929 vacancies in Group 'B' posts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi govt warns bike taxis for plying, says breach of Motor Vehicles Act
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM inspects landslide-affected areas in Joshimath

The District Magistrate said that the buildings which have developed excessive cracks due to landslides should be evacuated and shifted to safer places

Topics
Uttarakhand | natural calamities | Natural Disasters

ANI  General News 

Joshimath

District Magistrate of Chamoli district Himanshu Khurana on Sunday carried out an inspection of the landslide-affected areas in Bahuguna Nagar, Subhash Nagar and Upper Bazar of Karnprayag and spoke to the affected people.

Khurana said that all possible help would be provided to the affected families.

The District Magistrate said that the buildings which have developed excessive cracks due to landslides should be evacuated and shifted to safer places.

Those who want to go on rent, those people will also be given rent for 6 months.

The District Magistrate directed the SDM to shift the affected families to safer places. Crackometers should be installed for monitoring cracks in buildings.

A detailed survey of the buildings in the affected areas should be conducted through the survey team.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 07:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU