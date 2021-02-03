President Kovind to visit Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh from Feb 4-7

President will visit and from February 4 to 7, according to an official communique issued on Wednesday.

The President will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday evening, it said.

On February 5, the President will address the valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station, Yalehanka, Bengaluru, said the communiqu issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President will visit Madikeri, Kodagu district of on February 6, to inaugurate a museum at the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya, it said.

On February 7, the President will grace the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru, the communiqu said.

On the same day, he will also visit the Ashram of the Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle and Peepal Grove School at Sadum in Andhra Pradesh, before returning to New Delhi, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)