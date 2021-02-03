President Kovind to visit Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh from Feb 4-7

-
ALSO READ
President Kovind donates Rs 5,01,000 for Ram temple in UP's Ayodhya
Opposition parties boycotting President's address 'unfortunate': BJP
India will remain grateful to courageous soldiers: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 75; VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi greet him
President Ram Nath Kovind extends Onam greetings to the nation
-
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh from February 4 to 7, according to an official communique issued on Wednesday.
The President will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday evening, it said.
On February 5, the President will address the valedictory function of the Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station, Yalehanka, Bengaluru, said the communiqu issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The President will visit Madikeri, Kodagu district of Karnataka on February 6, to inaugurate a museum at the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya, it said.
On February 7, the President will grace the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru, the communiqu said.
On the same day, he will also visit the Ashram of the Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle and Peepal Grove School at Sadum in Andhra Pradesh, before returning to New Delhi, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU