PM Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and briefed him on various issues, including the Ukraine crisis, official sources said.

Russia Ukraine Conflict | government of India | Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi 

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia.

Sources said Modi briefed Kovind on the crisis and his government's efforts to bring back the Indian citizens stranded in the country.

The government had on Monday decided to send four ministers to several neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation exercise.

First Published: Tue, March 01 2022. 11:43 IST

