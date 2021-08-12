President Ram Nath Kovind speaks with HP governor, CM on Kinnaur tragedy

-
ALSO READ
HP landslide: Four more bodies recovered in Kinnaur, toll rises to 14
President Kovind appoints new Governors for 8 states in major rejig
Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death toll rises to 14, 16 still missing
9 tourists killed in landslide in HP; Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for victims' kin
President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Varanasi on three-day visit
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday spoke with Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the landslide tragedy in Kinnaur and expressed concerns over people's safety.
"I was told that all steps are being taken to bring the affected people to safety. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I wish speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.
The death toll in the Kinnaur landslide rose to 14 on Thursday with the recovery of four more bodies.
"I spoke with Himachal Pradesh Governor, Shri Rajendra Arlekar & Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur to know about the tragedy at Kinnaur. I expressed my concern about people's safety," the President tweeted.
The landslide had occurred around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on National Highway 5 in the Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil under Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
It occurred at a place where people usually stop their vehicles to look at the scenic view and take photographs, state Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU