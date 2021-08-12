President Ram Nath Kovind speaks with HP governor, CM on Kinnaur tragedy

President on Thursday spoke with Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the tragedy in Kinnaur and expressed concerns over people's safety.

"I was told that all steps are being taken to bring the affected people to safety. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and I wish speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.

The death toll in the Kinnaur rose to 14 on Thursday with the recovery of four more bodies.

"I spoke with Governor, Shri Rajendra Arlekar & Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur to know about the tragedy at Kinnaur. I expressed my concern about people's safety," the President tweeted.

The had occurred around Wednesday noon near Chaura village on Highway 5 in the Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil under Kinnaur district of

It occurred at a place where people usually stop their vehicles to look at the scenic view and take photographs, state Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

