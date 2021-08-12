Politically motivated questions in CAPF recruitment exam: Mamata

-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday came down heavily on the Centre for alleged politically motivated questions asked at the CAPF (central armed police force) recruitment examination and said it proved how BJP has politicised the central forces to serve its political interests.
Banerjee alleged that the questions were prepared at the BJP party office and that it has undermined the impartiality of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
I was shocked to see that politically motivated questions were asked in an exam conducted by the UPSC. It shows how the BJP has politicised the central forces to serve its political interests. We have seen how CAPF were used to capture booths and kill people at Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar during the assembly poll in West Bengal, she said.
Four persons were killed in firing by the CAPF at a polling station at Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar on April, the fourth phase of polling in the state.
This (questions) is too much and completely unacceptable. What is the message they (Centre) are trying to send out through this incident ? That if you want to work in the central forces, you have to be a yes man of BJP and believe whatever canards they are spreading, she said.
The feisty TMC boss slammed the BJP for trying to destroy the secular fabric and constitution of the country.
This is politicising of the entire recruitment process. They (UPSC) are supposed to be neutral. It's an effort to malign all people who are in opposition. They (BJP) have also politicised the NHRC, she added.
