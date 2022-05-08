President Ramnath Kovind to inaugurate permanent campus of IIM Nagpur today

President will visit to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur, on Sunday, said a press release by President's Secretariat.

The President will inaugurate the campus at 10:00 am on Sunday.

"The President of India, Shri will visit tomorrow (May 8, 2022) to inaugurate the permanent campus of Nagpur at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA, Nagpur," said the statement.

While Nagpur tweeted, "Inauguration of Nagpur New Campus at MIHAN at the hands of Hon. President of India Shri on Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:00 AM. Hon'ble Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Nagpur Shri CP Gurnani will also be gracing the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)