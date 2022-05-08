Eastern Command chief visits Sikkim, reviews security along border areas

-
The Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General R.P. Kalita visited Sikkim and took stock of prevailing situation along the border.
The Army Commander visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior Commanders on ground about the prevailing situation along the border.
During his interaction with the troops, the Army Commander complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, dedication and commitment for maintaining round the clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.
Sikkim shares over 220 km borders with China and around 98 km with Nepal.
Earlier, Lieutenant General Kalita arrived at Sukna, Siliguri on May 5 on a three day visit to the Trishakti Corps.
He was briefed by Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the formations.
--IANS
sc/shs
