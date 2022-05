Press Association condemns 'harassment' of journalist at press conference

Press Association on Sunday condemned the alleged roughing up of a journalist by authorities during a press conference of the Delhi and Punjab chief ministers recently.

In a statement here, the Press Association has demanded a thorough investigation followed by strong action against those responsible for the April 26 incident.

Naresh Vats, a correspondent with Hindustan Post, has lodged a complaint at the Parliament Street police station contending that authorities refused to acknowledge the accreditation card issued by the Press Information Bureau and denied him entry to the press conference addressed by and .

Vats, in his complaint, alleged that he was bashed by the security personnel at the venue after he questioned their decision to deny him entry for the press conference.

"Off late, incidents of harassment of journalists in various states ruled by parties of all hue have come to light. Such incidents are an infringement upon the rights of the journalists," Press Association president C K Nayak said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)