12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces turbulence

At least 12 passengers on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight were injured on Sunday when it faced severe turbulence during descent, sources said.

The injured passengers have been taken to hospital, they said.

A spokesperson said, "On May 1, Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers."



Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said.

" expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

