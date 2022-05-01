12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces turbulence

-
At least 12 passengers on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight were injured on Sunday when it faced severe turbulence during descent, sources said.
The injured passengers have been taken to hospital, they said.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers."
Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft's arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said.
"SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.
