Prez Murmu 'anguished' over death of soldiers in road accident in Sikkim

-
ALSO READ
16 killed as bus falls into gorge in Kullu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia
16 Army personnel killed at Zema in road accident in North Sikkim
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's Sikkim visit postponed
Sikkim reports 70 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs; death toll reaches 459
Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia becomes new president of Hamro Sikkim Party
-
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was anguished to learn about the death of 16 Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim.
She offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in the road accident when their truck fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim.
"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 20:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU