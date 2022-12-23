Prez Murmu 'anguished' over death of soldiers in road accident in Sikkim

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was anguished to learn about the death of 16 Army personnel in a road accident in .

She offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in the road accident when their truck fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North .

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of in a road accident in . My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.

