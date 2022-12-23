JUST IN
DMK leader Kanimozhi joins Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Haryana
Winter Session ends: PM, other leaders attend meeting hosted by LS Speaker
16 Army personnel killed at Zema in road accident in North Sikkim
G20: Beggars at Kashmere Gate ISBT to be shifted to night shelters in Jan
Maharashtra will pass resolution on border dispute next week: Minister
The sky is the limit: How these Indian women pilots smashed a male monopoly
Aam Aadmi Party announces candidate for Delhi mayoral election on Jan 6
CBI files FIR against Corporate Power Ltd for bank fraud of Rs 4,000 cr
PM Modi to address 75th 'Amrut Mahotsav' of Swaminarayan Gurukul Sansthan
India's leadership at UNSC draws global praise on completion of 2-year term
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
OTT helping filmmakers reach out to larger audience, says Rima Das
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Prez Murmu 'anguished' over death of soldiers in road accident in Sikkim

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was anguished to learn about the death of 16 Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim

Topics
Indian President | Sikkim | Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Draupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was anguished to learn about the death of 16 Army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim.

She offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in the road accident when their truck fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian President

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 20:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.