COP-15: India to mobilise domestic finance for biodiversity conservation
Business Standard

Winter Session ends: PM, other leaders attend meeting hosted by LS Speaker

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other leaders on Friday attended the customary meeting at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber at the end of the Winter Session

ANI  General News 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

Prime minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and other leaders on Friday attended the customary meeting at Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's chamber at the end of the Winter Session.

Among leaders who attended the meeting included Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and other top leaders.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, six days ahead of schedule.

The session, which commenced on December 7, was to conclude on December 29, subject to exigencies of business.

in his address before announcing the adjournment of Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said the productivity of the House was 97 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 62 hours and 42 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha also adjourned today sine die seven days ahead of the scheduled completion of the 258th session. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the house sine die and said he felt privileged to be part of the August House.

The Chairman extended his greetings to the members of the House for the upcoming festivals, including Christmas, Pongal, Lohri and others, and suggested that there is a need to be vigilant of the rising cases of Covid pandemic and take necessary precautions.

"This session was marked with a display of wit, sarcasm, humour and intellect. I hope to experience more of it with greater indulgence from experienced members," Dhankhar said.

The session started on December 7 and was scheduled to be held till December 29.This was the first full session for the newly elected Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, officiating as Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 16:38 IST

