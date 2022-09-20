Prez Murmu approves appointment of directors to 8 IITs: Education ministry

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
Murmu's election is testimony to vibrancy of Indian democracy: Naidu
For Santhals, tribe at cusp of change, Droupadi Murmu is reason for pride
Droupadi Murmu to meet NDA MPs, MLAs in Assam today to seek support
-
President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of directors to eight IITs, including two who have been reappointed for a second term, according to the education ministry.
Directors of two IITs have been appointed at the top post at different IITs, including IIT Bhilai Director Rajat Moona, who has been appointed as director of IIT Gandhinagar while IIT Dharwad Director Pasumarthy Seshu has been chosen as director of IIT Goa.
The two IIT directors who have been reappointed for a second term are -- K N Satyanarayana (IIT Tirupati) and Manoj Singh Gaur (IIT Jammu).
Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar, both professors at IIT Madras, have been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneshwar respectively.
Venkayappaya R Desai from IIT Kharagpur's Department of Civil Engineering has been appointed as the Director of IIT Dhardwad.
Rajiv Prakash from IIT BHU's School of Material Science and Technology has been chosen as IIT Bhilai's Director.
The Ministry of Education (MoE) had last year sought applications for six of the new IITs -- Dharwad, Goa, Palakkad, Jammu, Bhilai and Tirupati. The advertisement released on October 18 stated that the applicant should be a Ph.D. with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree, preferably in a branch of engineering.
IIT Bhubaneswar has been waiting for a full-time Director since April 2020 when the incumbent director R V Rajakumar's five-year tenure had ended.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 08:33 IST