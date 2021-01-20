Primary classes to reopen at all Punjab schools from January 27

-
ALSO READ
Schools, pre-university colleges reopen for students in Karnataka
Schools reopen in Punjab for classes 5 to 12 after months-long gap
Schools partially reopen in Thiruvananthapuram after 9 months
Covid-19 pandemic: Many states unsure, yet to decide on schools reopening
Coronavirus Unlock: List of states that will reopen schools; Key guidelines
-
The Punjab School Education Department on Wednesday announced to restart primary classes at all schools from January 27.
Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.
Following persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all schools for primary classes from January 27, Education minister Vijay Inder Singla in a statement here.
The minister said as per the decision, Students of Classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend the school from January 27. From February 1, Classes 1 and 2 will be restarted at all school, he said.
The timings will remain the same from 10 am to 3 pm and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools.
Singla directed officials and school managements to ensure proper cleaning of premises and follow the COVID-19 safety norms.
He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon to all district education officers, which will be circulated to all government, aided and private schools.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU