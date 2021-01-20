Karnataka most innovative state for second time: NITI Aayog

-
Karnataka tops as the most innovative state in the country for the second time in offering a conducive environment for innovation and performance parameters, according to NITI Aayogs India Innovation Index 2020 rankings.
The index is based on innovation, enablers, human capital, investment, knowledge workers, business environment, safety and legal environment, performance, knowledge output, and knowledge diffusion, state's Industries department said in a press release.
The rankings, released by the federal policy think-tank on Wednesday, show that Karnataka had retained its position from last year when they were first published, the release said.
Maharashtra is ranked second while Tamil Nadu is in third position, it said.
Telangana has stayed in fourth place while Kerala has been ranked the fifth, the release said.
"The state (Karnataka) is taking strong measures to build the economy and support economic activities. The recent NITI Aayog 2020 Innovation Index is a clear testimony to our collective efforts," state's Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said.
This has been possible due to the availability of quality human resources, reputed higher educational institutions, and a significant thrust on research and development aided by a pro-active administration and conducive investment climate, he said.
Further, Shettar said, Karnataka is one of leading industrialised states in the country and has been successful in providing the needed economic and social infrastructure for investment, industries, and business to the investors.
The state offers a policy-driven eco system for industries and is characterised by responsive and industry-friendly administration, business and policy continuity, he added.
Overall, India Innovation Index 2020 framework consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.
The list of composite indicators in the framework: ease of doing business ranking, cluster strength, publications and citations, the release said.
