Eight new measles cases in Mumbai, takes total tally this year to 84
Business Standard

Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh from Nov 23-25

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20

Topics
Priyanka Gandhi | Madhya Pradesh | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh from November 23 to 25, party sources said on Saturday.

This is the first time that Vadra, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir.

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

Vadra is set to walk along her brother in a bid to mobilise public opinion on fundamental issues of life and livelihood, sources said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could not join the yatra earlier as she was busy campaigning for the party in Himachal Pradesh.

The yatra has so far covered nearly half the distance of 3,570 km.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 22:31 IST

