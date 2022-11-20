JUST IN
Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh next week

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Rahul Gandhi-led ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh next week

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi (PTI Photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Rahul Gandhi-led ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh next week.

This is the first time that Vadra, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir.

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

Vadra is set to walk along her brother from November 23-25 in a bid to mobilise public opinion on fundamental issues of life and livelihood, party sources said.

She could not join the yatra earlier as she was busy campaigning for the party in Himachal Pradesh.

The yatra has so far covered nearly half the distance of 3,570 km.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 09:21 IST

