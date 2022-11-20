JUST IN
Latest LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rallies in Gujarat ahead of assembly polls
Judges at grassroots hesitant to grant bail for fear of being targeted: CJI
Indira Gandhi left indelible imprint on the country, says Sonia Gandhi
COP27: Deal in sight for tricky loss, damage fund for developing countries
When lawyers strike, consumer of justice suffers, not judges: CJI
Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Rinda has died in Pak: Punjab Police sources
Need to learn to trust district judiciary, says CJI D Y Chandrachud
Rijiju disapproves of protests by lawyers over collegium recommendations
Bihar CM to be gheraoed if he fails to fulfil job promise: Prashant Kishor
Delhi's air quality 'poor'; min temp of 9 deg C, lowest of season so far
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Latest LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rallies in Gujarat ahead of assembly polls
Business Standard

PM Modi to address four rallies in Saurashtra region of poll-bound Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Sunday, the second day of his visit to the poll-bound state

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat elections

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Sunday, the second day of his visit to the poll-bound state.

The PM will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and thereafter, he will address a rally in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district.

From there, he will leave for Dhoraji in Rajkot district to address another election rally as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign, a BJP functionary said.

The PM is also scheduled to address rallies in Amreli and Botad later in the day.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Modi had on Saturday addressed a rally in Valsad district of south Gujarat.

He had invoked Gujarati pride and appealed to the people to be wary of those who defame Gujarat and said they should not find a place in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 08:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU